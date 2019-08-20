Ronda Rousey Explains How She Badly Injured Her Fingers While Shooting FOX’s 9-1-1

Ronda Rousey made headlines on Tuesday when TMZ got its hands on a photo of her after she had badly injured two of her fingers while filming the FOX drama 9-1-1 last week in Mexico.

The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and Raw Women’s Champion took to Instagram later in the day to break down what happened, while also posting the uncensored version of her injury photo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fair warning, the photo is pretty graphic!

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox,” Rousey wrote. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover,” she added. “Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox.”

Rousey’s role in the FOX drama marks her first acting gig since she departed from the WWE back in April. Her recurring character for the third season, Lena Bosko, has been described as “a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.”