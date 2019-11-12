Rusev Defends His Ongoing Cheating Storyline With Lana and Bobby Lashley

Rusev has had enough of the critics. Shortly after the United States Champion returned from a months-long hiatus he started up a new feud with Bobby Lashley that centered around his real-life wife Lafa and her supposed affair with Lashley. Over the past few weeks Lana has accused “The Bulgarian Brute” of being a sex addict, cheating on her and attempting to get her pregnant to ruin her fashion influencer career. On this week’s Raw she even went so far as to claim she was pregnant with Rusev’s baby, only for her reveal to be a distraction so Lashley could get the jump on him after he went out to the ring.

The program has been widely panned by for its bad promos and awkward adult-themed segments. But in a new interview with The Sun, Rusev defended the angle by saying it’s the “hottest” angle in the company at the moment.

“It’s great,” Rusev said. “I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that’s been around for years. It’s getting a lot of views and a lot of eyes on it. Some people like it, some people love it, but at the end of the day, it’s the hottest storyline going on.

“It’s a collaboration,” he added. “There’s adjustments that we make [outside of kayfabe], but that’s just life. We’re committed to our characters on TV, so we just have to make slight adjustments, but we’re professionals and we’re coping with it.”

Elsewhere in the interview the midcarder said he doesn’t mind which role he plays on WWE television, as long as he’s healthy.

“My goal is to be healthy, that’s my first-and-foremost,” Rusev said. “It doesn’t matter about storylines or things like that. One day you ride a tank but the next day, you do nothing but main event dark matches so it’s a big wave, you just gotta ride the wave and do the best with anything that is given to you.

“You gotta enjoy everything you do, and you gotta control what you can control because some things you can’t, and there’s no point being mad so whatever I can control, I do, and if not, I’m just having a blast with it,” he added.

Rusev was on the winning side of the 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in late October.