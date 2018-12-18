Sami Zayn Return Announced on WWE Raw

WWE had some great news for its fans during Monday Night Raw this week — former NXT Champion Sami Zayn will be back on the show in the near future.

In a special promo midway through the show, WWE confirmed Zayn will be back “soon.”

Zayn was last seen feuding with Bobby Lashley, which led to a match at Money in the Bank over the summer where he lost in convincing fashion. Shortly after the event Zayn announced that he would need surgery to repair both of his rotator cuffs, which had been recently torn. He confirmed the surgeries in an interview with WWE.com.

“I just underwent surgery for my right shoulder, a.k.a. my good shoulder,” Zayn said back on June 21. “So, I’m out for a little while with that. I guess people don’t know about this injury; I’ve been working with it for some time. I don’t know exactly when I tore it. I think I tore it, or initially injured it, on a Montreal Live Event (in a match with Jinder Mahal).”

“But it started to get progressively worse, so basically, long story short, it turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs,” he continued. “The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I’ll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy.”

Zayn was initially expected to return eight months after the surgery, which would be in February right in the middle of WrestleMania season. Based the this announcement Zayn is ahead of schedule.

Shortly after the announcement, Zayn took to Twitter to tease fans about his return.

“During this time off, I’ve been working on becoming a better person, and letting go of a lot of toxic elements that come with egotism & ambition,” Zayn wrote. “But I just watched that teaser for my return on #Raw and remembered how good I am at pro wrestling. I actually forgot how great I am.”

Shortly after Zayn’s announcement, WWE followed up by saying his old friend/rival Kevin Owens would also be returning from his injury “soon” as well.

Back in October 2017 Zayn turned heel to join forces with Owens, which led to a tag team match between the duo, Shane McMahon and a returning Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34.