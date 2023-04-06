Saraya Reveals Line She Wishes She Didn't Say in First AEW Promo

Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho are making waves in AEW as The Outcasts, a faction that is taking on AEW originals like Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. The crew has already become quite formidable, and Saraya, Storm, and Soho seem to be relishing their run as heels at the moment, and all three have changed and evolved since their AEW debuts. In a new interview with Busted Open Radio, Saraya discussed her very first promo in AEW after making her surprise debut. During that conversation, she revealed several new details about that night, including how terrified she was, who helped her with her promo, and the one line she wishes she wouldn't have said during it (H/T Fightful).

"I was so mortified by the promo myself that I actually second-guessed coming back altogether. 'Did I just make a mistake? Did I make myself look so awful?' People like Dean Malenko was like, 'You went out there, you said on the microphone that you were nervous.' I really was. I was terrified. I have never been so terrified in my career," Saraya said. "Even when I debuted, won different championships, I was terrified, but not as terrified as coming back after five years, going to a different company in front of a new group of fans, in front of all these people watching you and they want to see you fail or do good. There was a lot of eyes."

"I wanted to come across more, 'is she a good guy or a bad guy too?' Just the way I delivered it, it wasn't my proudest promo I've done. If I had to own up a promo, which I ended up having with Britt, I had to redeem myself," Saraya said. "Moxley helped out a lot with these promos. With that one, he was like, 'Speak from the heart. Stop trying to plan a promo out in your head. Speak from experience and more personal' without taking low blow jabs just, 'I'm a star.' Then it was, 'who is the babyface and who is the heel' with me and Britt. We decided it doesn't matter, you don't have to have a definitive babyface or heel."

As for the line she wishes she hadn't said, that is the "Finally, a boss that listens to me' line. Saraya has been open about how WWE helped her while she was part of the company, and she looks back at the line now as low hanging fruit that wasn't necessary.

"The one thing I do wish I didn't say, I got asked to say a certain sentence, the sentence where I was like, 'Finally, a boss that listens to me' I wish I didn't take that low hanging fruit. I've always spoke highly of WWE because they helped me a lot," Saraya said.

"I love AEW. There is no reason to take that low hanging fruit and I feel that caused a lot of tribalism and negative reaction. There are some things you wish you didn't say, and that's one of them," Saraya said. "I feel it would have gone smoother if I wouldn't have said that. I understand why people were mad, 'but I'm playing a character. Be quiet.'"

What do you want to see next for The Outcasts in AEW? Let us know in the comments!