AEW's Britt Baker Confirms Injury, Talks AEW Originals vs. Outcasts Feud and Possible Women's Blood & Guts Match (Exclusive)

AEW's Dr. Britt Baker spoke with ComicBook this week alongside Adam Cole to promote the premiere of TBS' new reality series AEW: All Access. The first episode focuses on the couple as Cole attempts to get cleared for a return after suffering a concussion at last year's Forbidden Door event. But as the episode goes on, we see Baker repeatedly getting treated for a nagging back injury. The former AEW Women's World Champion has only wrestled four times since the start of 2023 and confirmed the injury has only gotten progressively worse since the episode was filmed.

"Unfortunately it's getting worse," Baker said. "Now it's like a neck and a back problem. But it's manageable. I'm tough, so I'll always find ways to work. My championship reign was with a broken wrist. So I'll figure it out one way or another. You've got to work your way around it, sometimes maybe trick your body into thinking, 'Eh, it doesn't really hurt that bad.'"

AEW's Britt Baker on the Outcasts vs. Originals Feud

Baker has been involved in a feud with Saraya ever since the latter arrived at last year's AEW Grand Slam event. But what started out as a simple one-on-one match between the two at Full Gear has evolved into something completely different, with Saraya turning heel and joining forces with other former WWE stars (Toni Storm & Ruby Soho) as The Outcasts. Meanwhile, fans have been rallying around the AEW Originals like Baker, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightengale and Skye Blue.

"When she (Saraya) said in the ring in a promo that I'm not a star, that I don't know what it takes to be a star...saying it without saying it, our fans did not like that and they turned on her," Baker explained. "And at that moment I realized our fans are really ride or dies. They're with us from start to finish. And I think that's what attributed to my popularity even as a heel. They've been with me since day one when I had no idea what I was doing, I was 'deer in the headlights' trying to learn my way on live TV to where I am now, they've seen all of that from start to finish, the ups and downs. I think that's why, no matter what, I'll always have the respect of the fans. Even if they don't like me, they respect me."

There's plenty of speculation that the Originals vs. Outcasts feud will culminate in the company's first Women's Blood & Guts Match, AEW's version of the classic WarGames two-ring cage match. To that, Baker said, "Let's do it. I do pretty okay in the hardcore matches, so I'm not worried. And I wouldn't want anyone else on my side other than the Originals."

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TBS. AEW: All Access will premiere this week on TBS immediately following Dynamite.