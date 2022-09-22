Saraya (Paige) Arrives in AEW at AEW Grand Slam

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in the WWE, made her surprise AEW arrival at the AEW Grand Slam event on Wednesday night. Midway through the show, Toni Storm successfully retained her Interim AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way against Athena, Seran Deeb, and Dr. Britt Baker by rolling up the latter. Baker, bloodied up fro the match, then jumped Storm from behind alongside Rebel. Jamie Hayter hit the ring, only to reveal she was still on Baker's side.

Suddenly Falling in Reverse rang throughout Arthur Ashe Stadium as the former Divas Champion arrived. It was reported earlier in the day that AEW had spoken with her over the summer, but it was unclear if a deal had been reached. Tony Khan has since released a tweet confirming the "Anti-Diva" is now #AllElite.

This story is developing...