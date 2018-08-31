Scott Hall Misses Wrestling Show Due to Medical Emergency

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reportedly missed a show last weekend due to a medical emergency. The details of his health are unknown at the moment.

Hall was booked for last Saturday’s Rival Pro Wrestling’s one-year anniversary show in Pomona, California, but was forced to withdraw to an unspecified health issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GeminiSports card issued the following statement to Rival Pro on behalf of Hall:

As we all know health is key & comes first.

Earlier this week we were contacted by GeminiSports Cards informing us that Scott Hall has had a Medical emergency but will keep us updated on his Status for the show.

This was released today by GeminiSports cards & Scott Hall “Dear Wrestling fans, we regret to inform you that Scott Hall will not be able to make his appearance tomorrow for The Rival Pro 1st Anniversary Show: Summer Rizing. Unfortunately due to a Medical Emergency, Scott will be unable to travel. We are working on a possible date to reschedule. Scott’s health is most important at this time and we wish him the best. Scott loves his fans and is upset he can’t make the show but as we said his health is most important and we are working on rescheduling with him. Regards, Gemini Sportscards”

Rival Pro went on to send out there own message to the 59-year old Hall.

Us here at Rival Pro Wrestling would like send a quick prayer out to Scott Hall and wish him a speedy recovery.

We deeply apologize to all the fans that were coming out to see Scott. To all who have purchased a meet & Greet ticket GeminiSports Cards will be offering a credit to his next scheduled appearance at Rival Pro.

(Any & all questions plz address to RivalProWrestling@gmail.com) This has been a ruff road to an 1 Year Anniversary celebration. Our original main event for the RivalPro Championship was postponed due to both opponents flight schedules & being out of the country. Now a Medical Emergency to the Bad Guy himself. This will not stop us from having one hell of a show and we hope to see you all this Saturday at Rival Pro: 1 Year Anniversary

Hall has not issued a statement of his on but has remained active on Twitter in recent days. Whatever the issue was, it seems to have pacified since last weekend.

Along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, Hall made headlines in August when the n.W.o. released a new, but vintage video. Their reunion had the wrestling world wondering if they would make a return to WWE, but instead, it looks like they’re hosting their own traveling reunion show.

We’ll keep an eye on Hall’s situation and will post any updates that follow.