Seth Rollins Says He Nearly Collapsed During WrestleMania 35 Entrance

During a recent interview, Seth Rollins revealed that he almost had a scary moment during his WrestleMania 35 entrance earlier this year.

That night, Rollins opened the show to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The match had been built up for several months and WrestleMania in New Jersey was the night where it all paid off, with Rollins defeating Lesnar (quickly) for the title.

However, Rollins revealed that he was so amped up for the match that he nearly passed out during his entrance. Video footage even shows you the moment where it nearly happened and it’s obvious when you’re looking for it.

Check out the video of Rollins talking about the moment below, as well as accompanying footage of the moment from WrestleMania.

“I’m just hustling in my gear trying to get out there and funny story. I was so amped, so fired up for that match and for Brock Lesnar that I legitimately almost passed out on my entrance. No joke,” Rollins recalled.

He continued, “I don’t know if you can ever catch it but there’s like a moment where I’m drifting kinda back to the center of the ramp and I’m just, uh, I’m glossed over because I… ya know, when you get so fired up it’s that feeling like where you’ve been laying down or sitting down for too long and you stand up and you get light-headed, that’s what I had, and it was to the point where you start going ‘whoa whoa whoa.’ And I recovered just in time to walk down the ramp and, you know, beat Brock Lesnar. But that was a moment right there where I didn’t know if it was gonna happen. They were gonna have to cart me off the stage. Wouldn’t that have been a great opening to WrestleMania?”

