Dean Ambrose Takes Seth Rollins’ Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC

Dean Ambrose now has WWE gold to go along with his new evil persona — he pinned Seth Rollins at TLC to become Intercontinental Champion.

After a long—arguably dull—match, Ambrose hit a Dirty Deeds on a Rollins to score a clean, Championship victory. Ambrose’s win didn’t come as much of a surprise as his heel turn would be al be pointless if he lost his first major match since becoming a villain. It’s hard to say if WWE will plan a sequel to this match, as Rollins may be on his way to bigger things. But even if he wasn’t WWE may want to look into other options for Ambrose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When @TheDeanAmbrose sets a target, he knows exactly how to hit it. Could he be closing in on dethroning #ICChampion @WWERollins?! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/cWMVDtrqFr — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018

Despite years of precedent and one of the more gutting heel turns in WWE history, Rollins and Ambrose struggled to keep fans’ attention at TLC. On several occasion, they were hit with “This Is Boring” chants. Their match did keep a meticulous pace as Ambrose focused much of his offense on Rollins’ knees. While that inherently slowed things down, it seemed like the friends-turned-enemies could not garner any momentum. So when the match finally wrapped, they were given a polite applause, instead of the raucous reaction they were aiming for.

Rollins loss was predictable as early sentiment has him winning the 2019 Royal Rumble. That’s far from guranteed, but he has spent the last few weeks teasing a match with Brock Lesnar. During a recent interview with The Rock 105.3, Rollins put in an effort to feed a potential rivalry with Lesnar.

“Brock Lesnar is our Universal champion and he hasn’t been on a Monday night Raw television show in some time. From my perspective as a person who is on every show, every week, I’m out on the live events trying to bring people into see these shows. It’s slightly insulting to me that he doesn’t…..he’s our champion, he’s the face of our show and he’s not at our live events.

So, people who watch the television show, they’re not getting the same thing when they come to the live events. So it makes it hard for us as a team to sell tickets. You know what I’m saying,” said Rollins.

We’ll see what happens, but if Rollins has nothing to do with Ambrose on Raw, then his path may be cleared to finally pursue Lesnar.