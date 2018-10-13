Seth Rollins: I Would Like to Face Kenny Omega

Seth Rollins, along with several other WWE stars, were in attendance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago on Friday, and Rollins made an interesting comment regarding one of the top wrestling names in the world.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion was asked if there’s one name outside of the WWE who he would like to face. Rollins didn’t waste any time in coming up with an answer: Kenny Omega.

“I would like to face Kenny Omega,” Rollins said (via WrestleZone). “I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that.”

Unsurprisingly, the crowd loved this answer and went crazy. A Rollins vs. Omega match would be a dream contest as the two men are two of the best workers in the world today, if not the best. While Rollins isn’t likely to leave WWE anytime soon, Omega’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling will expire in early 2019.

Would Omega actually join the WWE? Those odds seem slim as the man is presently one of the cornerstones of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who are in the midst of a North American expansion. While a move to WWE would seemingly coincide with a large push there, you can never be certain. Omega would be leaving a main eventer to go to a new company where his status would be a bit unknown. Then again, one always has to take risks when it comes to expanding their career. The question is whether or not Omega cares about succeeding with WWE and adding that to his resume. Without joining WWE, a match with Rollins will remain purely a fantasy.

Omega has had numerous opportunities to go to the WWE in the past. In fact, he’s already been there. He signed with WWE in 2005 and was assigned to their former developmental territory Deep South Wrestling. However, things didn’t work out and Omega left the promotion in 2006 and hasn’t looked back. Since that time, he has honed his craft and become one of the biggest names on the wrestling scene.

Omega was asked by Sports Illustrated earlier this year about a jump back to WWE.

“I realize that there are people that are employed by that promotion that I could have a good match with,” said Omega. “There are people within that promotion where, if we had that said match, could generate multiple communities celebrating the performance. That’s what happened when the Bucks and I did the gaming battle with the New Day. If I wrestled one of their top guys, people would watch that match in the anticipation of something great happening.

“But right now, it’s all, ‘What if?’ fantasy scenarios. It’s going to stay that way until it happens, if it ever even happens, because you never know what type of limitations are going to be placed on those matches. If Kenny Omega is allowed to be Kenny Omega, then those matches would be really special. Would I be allowed to be myself, the real Kenny Omega, within that realm? In a way, it’s almost more exciting to think about what it could be rather than see what it would be.”