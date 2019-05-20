Seth Rollins Retains WWE Universal Championship Against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night at Money in the Bank, defeating AJ Styles with a Curb Stomp.

Late in the match it looked like Styles had title locked up when he countered Rollins’ stomp attempt into a Styles Clash. Styles attempted a Phenomenal Forearm moments later, but Rollins countered into a Ripcord Knee to knock the former world champion off his feet. He then hit a superkick and nailed the Stomp for the win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rivalry between Rollins and Styles first picked up when the latter earned a world championship shot just one week after being moved to the Monday Night Raw roster as part of the Superstar Shake-up. After earning his title match, Styles began a war of words with Rollins in various promos, and started showing more heelish tactics by slamming the champ through a table and hitting him with a Phenomenal Forearm while the two were tag partners in a match on Raw.

Rollins first captured the Universal Championship, his third world title in the WWE, at WrestleMania 35 by beating Brock Lesnar in less than three minutes. After being beaten around the ring by Lesnar before the bell, Rollins nailed “The Beast” with a low blow and three Curb Stomps to pick up the victory.