Seth Rollins Talks Failure of Shield Reunion, Prospects for the Future

There’s arguably nobody more on fire (no pun intended) with WWE right now than Seth Rollins.

The former multi-time champion and member of The Shield has been on a roll, putting on fantastic performances week in and week out, whether it is television, PPV, or a live event. Rollins is on top of his game and figures to be in the Universal title discussion long before WrestleMania rolls around next year.

Rollins recently sat down with the Asbury Park Press in promotion of WrestleMania coming to New Jersey next year, and one of the most interesting parts of the interview was a discussion of why The Shield reunion didn’t work out as planned last year.

“It really started off great, I thought. The reconciliation over the summer, myself and Ambrose winning tag team titles, and then bringing Roman into the fold was really well done and a lot of fun and exciting,” Rollins said. “And then, you know, the mumps happened, and there’s nothing you can really do about that, so that threw a real wrench into the plans. And Ambrose got hurt, so what can you do? That’s part of the business, that’s part of the game.”

Reigns’ health situation with the mumps was certainly the number one cause of the reunion being derailed. It prompted WWE to insert Kurt Angle into a match at TLC that was supposed to feature The Shield in action for the first time in years, as Angle replaced the ailing Reigns. The move, which came on just a few days notice, also gave away Angle’s first match in WWE in close to a decade without much promotion.

Despite the way the reunion eventually shook-out, Rollins sees the possibility of more happening with The Shield in the future.

“One thing that’s exciting about it is I think it leaves us a lot of room for future Shield reunions, so that’s cool to see. If we get an opportunity to do that at some point down the road that would be great. You know, we haven’t done it and thrown it away and wasted it. But yeah man, it’s just (that) stuff happens, you can’t predict those variables of people getting sick or injured,” Rollins said.

Rollins is set to face Dolph Ziggler in a 30 minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on July 15 at Extreme Rules.