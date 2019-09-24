Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio Universal Championship Match Booked for WWE Raw Season Premiere

Though his match against Bray Wyatt inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 6 is still booked, Seth Rollins will have to defend his WWE Universal Championship one more time before he steps inside the ring with “The Fiend.” WWE announced on Monday that Rollins would defend the title on the Sept. 30 episode of Raw, which they’re calling the show’s season premiere, and that his challenger would be decided in an elimination five-way match later in the night. Rey Mysterio managed to overcome Robert Roode, AJ Styles, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura to earn his shot at “The Beast Slayer.”

Ricochet was the first to be eliminated when Nakamura rocked him with a Kinshasa, but the Intercontinental Champion was knocked out by the United States Champion when AJ Styles nailed him with a surprise Phenomenal Forearm. Roode then pinned Styles narrowing the field down to two, and Mysterio was able to get the win after hitting tag champ with a 619 and Spring Frog Splash.