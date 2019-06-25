A Full Recap of the Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay Online Feud

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins sent the online wrestling community into a frenzy over the weekend when he boldly claimed that WWE had the best professional wrestling on the planet, “period.”

He doubled down on Sunday with the statement, “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t.” That earned the attention of New Japan’s Will Ospreay, regarded by many as one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world today. He responded with just two words, “I’m alive,” and suddenly things were off to the races.

“Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy!” Rollins wrote, referencing Ricochet winning the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds.

Ospreay, the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, kept things rolling on Monday.

Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins Catch up little guy 😘 pic.twitter.com/GH9ywGGGlm — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

“I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too,” Rollins wrote. “P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…👍🏼 buddy.”

Ospreay fired back with, “You love adding stuff don’t ya. I mean the original question was ‘Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it’ No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone. Here I am.”

“Just as consistent, just as good,” he continued. “Hope the back heals up.”

Somehow both Baron Corbin and Chris Jericho then got involved.

More important fact Baron Corbin has wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN Will Ospreay. Another fact I don’t actually know who you are I just wanted to be apart of the convo. https://t.co/GE2ZVKCbg5 pic.twitter.com/koiNEf1ljO — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 25, 2019

“No wonder Raw sucks,” Ospreay wrote in response.

Umm…. He’s actually taller and bigger than you. Just sayin. #devilsadvocate https://t.co/IMKdSwz8kM — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 25, 2019

Ospreay then gave an interview with ESPN’s Marc Ramondi, where he described the Twitter feud with Rollins as “friendly banter.

I chatted with @WillOspreay tonight for the NJPW G1 Climax preview I’m writing for ESPN (coming next week!). I asked Ospreay about his Twitter back and forth with Seth Rollins and here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/MijxE2kdtW — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 25, 2019

And like most things in wrestling, the feud resulted in a new t-shirt.