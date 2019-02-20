Report: Sheamus and Tommaso Ciampa Both Fine After Nasty SmackDown Live Spot

Tomasso Ciampa and Sheamus both looked to be potentially injured after a spot went wrong during their tag team match on SmackDown Live this week.

The spot came late in the match when Sheamus attempted a White Noise from the second turnbuckle, only for Ciampa to escape it and attempt a sunset flip powerbomb. But Ciampa’s left leg landed awkwardly, and was only made worse when Sheamus landed on it back-first.

Tommaso Ciampa injury. Ugly, don’t watch if you’re squeamish. 🙏#SDLive pic.twitter.com/J9FoghlBDH — GIF Skull – #SDLive Big E Said That (@GIFSkull) February 20, 2019

The referee initially threw up the “X” sign to have Ciampa looked at, but the reigning NXT Champion was still able to finish the match.

Luckily for both men, initial reports indicate both men escaped the match without any significant injuries.

Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Tuesday night that both men “are said to be okay” based on how both men appeared backstage shortly after the match.

He did specify on the Fightful podcast that the diagnosis could change upon further inspection from doctors. Ciampa previously suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee that kept him out of action for nine months, but he was still able to finish a ladder match for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Taker: Chicago in May 2017.

Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black all made their main roster debuts during this week episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Gargano and Ciampa reformed DIY (with little to no mention of their ongoing storyline in NXT) to beat both The Revival and The Bar, Black beat Elias and Andrade and Ricochet teamed with Finn Balor to beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, then defeated Eric Young in a singles match.

While it wasn’t made clear on either show if the four were permanently moving up to the main roster, WWE.com did announce that the NXT brand would be making a major announcement during Wednesday’s airing on the NXT Network.

“Get ready, because this week’s NXT will feature a special announcement. With no additional details currently available, speculation about what’s in store for the black-and-gold brand is running wild,” the announcement read.

Gargano appared on both shows still holding the NXT North American Championship, though he dropped the title to Velveteen Dream during an NXT taping back in late January (which will air on Wednesday night). Ciampa is still the reigning NXT Champion and is expected to defend the title at NXT TakeOver: New York in April.