Steve Austin Shares Wild Fact From His Beer Truck Stunt on WWE Raw in 1999

Steve Austin had plenty of iconic moments during WWE's Attitude Era, but few come close to when he drove a beer truck through the Monday Night Raw entrance stage in 1999 and sprayed The Rock, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon with gallons of beer from a fire hose. During a recent appearance on the BrewBound Podcast, Austin reflected on that night while revealing that he nearly severely injured himself when he tried to take a sip of beer as it was being blasted out of the hose.

"Well, you know, living on the road back in those days was a pretty wild time," Austin said (h/t Wrestling Inc). "A lot of times you got creative the day of. I remember arriving in the building, Vince or somebody is saying, 'hey man, you're going to drive a beer truck into the arena, and hose down The Rock.' I bumped the ring with it, and the first 30 gallons that came out was actually beer, and then it turned into water...As I stood on top of that beer truck delivering the go-home promo for Rock for WrestleMania 15, it was a hell of a night at the office. People just s— their pants, because you just don't see that every day, And that's the kind of stuff we were doing, s—, it seemed like damn near every Monday night we were doing something off the wall, and that's why the ratings were so high. Well, I've got to give a lot of credit to the roster, we had a loaded roster with a lot of great creative, and we were just on a tear."

"But you know what's awesome? When you see the reaction, because you don't know what's going to happen, that's not something you practice. You do it on the spot, live, and you don't know how it's going to shake out," he later added. "So I am spraying Vince down, and him being the ultimate promoter starts swimming on the mat trying to get away. I am spraying The Rock down, and then at one time I was doing to give myself a drink of beer, and that thing is on full throttle. So, if you watch that back when I tip that thing up to try and take a drink from it, it's pouring out almost the force of a fire hose. I almost took myself out of the game with that flow of beer and water. It was amazing, and I really had so much fun with my WWE career."

Austin competed in a match for the first time in 19 years earlier this month at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match at the end of Night One. He said elsewhere on the podcast that he'll be up for appearing at WrestleMania 39 if WWE gives him a call.