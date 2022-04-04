Watch Steve Austin Hit Vince McMahon With a Stunner at WrestleMania 38

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made one more surprise appearance at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, delivering his old enemy Vince Mcmahon one more Stone Cold Stunner. Austin arrived after having beaten Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens on Saturday night. Late in the show, Pat McAfee beat Austin Theory with a roll-up in their scheduled match, prompting McMahon to stand up from his chair at ringside, rip off his shirt and demand the referee start a new match with himself and McAfee. Theory then repeatedly started interfering, enabling McMahon to pick up the victory.

The two heels embraced and started to celebrate, prompting Austin to arrive. He beat up Theory and nailed him with a Stunner before turning his attention to Vince. He tried to bait McMahon in with a beer, then attempted a Stunner but McMahon fell to a knee too quickly. Austin eventually got the move off, but McMahon took it awkwardly.

