Steve Austin Reflects on His WrestleMania 38 Match, Whether or Not He’ll Work WrestleMania 39

Steve Austin was on the Brewbound Podcast this week and reflected on his WrestleMania 38 match with Kevin Owens. “The Texas Rattlesnake” hadn’t wrestled in 19 years heading into this year’s Mania and was originally billed for just an appearance on Owens’ “KO Show” talk show. But the former Universal Champion then turned around and challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, believing there’s no way he’d win. Austin accepted and proceeded to beat Owens all over AT&T Stadium before nailing him with a Stunner for the win.

“I’m 100 percent,” Austin said when asked how he’s feeling a few weeks after the match (h/t POST Wrestling). “I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day but I’m back home in Nevada. Shoot, [Saturday], I was 100 percent and of course went back in action on Sunday, did a little extra physicality as a part of the show but, you know, it’s just an exciting time for me to back to a business that I really, really love and you know, I never thought I’d be back in a ring but, there we were headlining, main event for the — headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was just truly an honor to be out there and really excited to be out there to — just like the last few times I’ve been able to drink our beer, Broken Skull IPA out in the ring. Couple of years ago, we got a lot of exposure from that and just a real proud moment because when El Segundo and I decided to come out with a Lager which is what everybody was wanting, which is really satisfying because I’ve drank everybody’s beer in the past. I’ve been drinking beer my whole life and I don’t speak technical beer language but we’ve given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beers. So, to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying.”

When asked about possibly showing up at WrestleMania 39 next year, he said, “Well [laughs], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would’ve told me, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you’re gonna main event night one,’ I would’ve said you’re full of sh*t and you’re crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say ‘never’ but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that’s gonna be a big show in a big time city and it’ll be a two-night event again so, I’m not — I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there.”

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The big rumor surrounding the show is that the main event will see Roman Reigns take on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.