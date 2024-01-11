AEW Dynamite Reveals Sting's Final Match Opponents

The true icon of professional wrestling, Sting, is hanging up his boots in just a couple of months. It was announced last year that Sting's run in All Elite Wrestling is coming to an end, as the legendary wrestler is calling it a career after decades of incredible work in the ring. AEW Revolution, which is set for March 3rd, will feature Sting's final match, and fans everywhere have been wondering who would take the ring with the Icon. It appears that question was answered on Wednesday night.

The main event of AEW Dynamite this week saw Sting and Darby Allin take on the Callis Family's Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. After winning the match, Sting was approached by Tony Schiavone and asked who his opponent in his final match would be. Before he had the chance to answer, the music for the Young Bucks hit and the duo of Matt and Nick Jackson walked into Daily's Place with a sinister new look.

Are the Young Bucks calling their shot against Sting and Darby Allin?



Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @Sting | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/a7ELVTA8yc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024

After being gone for a while, the Bucks returned to AEW on Wednesday night, clearly looking as though they'd turned heel once again. They're looking to take on Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution, taking part in the very last match of the Icon's career. While some fans had hoped Sting and Darby might fight one-on-one in the highly anticipated match, it looks like their partnership will continue right up until Sting's retirement.

Sting vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes helped bring Sting into AEW when he was still at the company, and a match between the two of them had been teased at one time. Unfortunately, the match never came to be, as Rhodes ended up returning to WWE to try and finish his story.

Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Rhodes confirmed that a match between Sting and himself was actually planned, but his departure kept it from happening.

"I was going to wrestle Sting," Rhodes explained. "I don't think I've ever shared that with anybody and nothing was on paper or anything like that. I got a tremendous offer from AEW creatively, financially, the full package. You won't hear me say anything bad about AEW or Tony (Khan) or my time there. It was a tremendous offer, but the offer wasn't right for me. What I wanted to get back to was the first goal that I ever had (winning the WWE Championship). But yeah, that probably would've been the endgame. That's what had been discussed, was to get one (match) with one of my heroes, Sting."

