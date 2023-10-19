Sting Fans Celebrate Wrestling Icon After He Announces His Final Match on AEW Dynamite
The Icon Sting has officially announced his final match.
One of the greatest icons of professional wrestling is officially calling it a career. Sting, the longtime face of WCW, initially retired in 2015 after a short stint in WWE. He returned to action in 2020 when he came to All Elite Wrestling and has had a stellar, widely celebrated run with the company. Now, Sting is choosing to go out on his terms. On Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting spoke to the fans and announced that it was finally time for him to step out of the ring for good.
Sting revealed on Wednesday that he is retiring from in-ring action, this time for good. He announced that his final match will take place at AEW Revolution 2024, which is set to take place in March of next year. That pay-per-view event will mark the last time wrestling fans get to watch Sting in action.
The Icon is one of the most beloved professional wrestlers in the history of the business, and he has hordes of fans around the world. Needless to say, the news of his retirement got quite a few people in their feelings. Fans everywhere took to social media to not only share their love of Sting and his career, but also to thank him for everything he's done over the last few decades.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions to Sting's retirement below!
Miss Him Already
prevnext
I miss Sting already.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/FEwOIWmdsE— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 19, 2023
Icon
prevnext
Icon pic.twitter.com/A0VigcIR9g— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 19, 2023
Not Ready
prevnext
"The only thing for sure about Sting is my retirement, Revolution 2024, is for sure."
I'm not ready! 😭 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3LxRSuncpZ— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) October 19, 2023
Thank You, Sting
prevnext
Sting says his last match will be AEW Revolution 2024
"The only thing for sure about Sting...is my retirement is for sure."
Thank you Sting pic.twitter.com/ZAkRSLpZ11— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2023
Pain
prevnext
“My very first AEW match was Revolution 2021. My very last match will be Revolution 2024.”
Pain #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/7L2JehXl9t— AEW Out Of Content (@zerocontextAEW) October 19, 2023
Final Match
prevnext
Darby vs Sting is the retirement match, yes?
Has to be.#AEW— Alex Pawlowski🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️✌️❤️ (@AlexSourGraps) October 19, 2023
What a Pleasure
prevnext
It just makes me happy when legends like Sting get to retire on their own terms and not forced by injuries. It was a pleasure to see his AEW run.— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) October 19, 2023
Cheers
prevnext
What a love letter to professional wrestling. The love from the fans, the love from the back, the love from Sting, you could feel it as a powerful, tangible thing, all around the world.
I'm so happy we got to experience Sting as much as we did. In wrestling as a whole, and in… pic.twitter.com/B14ulHvu94— 🔥Amy Nemmity🔥 (@AmyNemmity) October 19, 2023
Unreal
prevnext
Been a #Sting fan since at least 1994, what a ride it’s been. He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. In my opinion, nobody will ever top the aura of 1998 Sting. Unreal. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/D3LQmMqAxP— Bartley Blackmon (@Bart_The) October 19, 2023
What a Run
prev
Sting’s last match will be at Revolution 2024. Sting’s comeback in AEW has been a hell of a ride. He deserves to go out on his own terms. What a run he’s had! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qor2XH7gBL— Justin (@JustinThomas97) October 19, 2023