Sting Fans Celebrate Wrestling Icon After He Announces His Final Match on AEW Dynamite

One of the greatest icons of professional wrestling is officially calling it a career. Sting, the longtime face of WCW, initially retired in 2015 after a short stint in WWE. He returned to action in 2020 when he came to All Elite Wrestling and has had a stellar, widely celebrated run with the company. Now, Sting is choosing to go out on his terms. On Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting spoke to the fans and announced that it was finally time for him to step out of the ring for good.

Sting revealed on Wednesday that he is retiring from in-ring action, this time for good. He announced that his final match will take place at AEW Revolution 2024, which is set to take place in March of next year. That pay-per-view event will mark the last time wrestling fans get to watch Sting in action.

The Icon is one of the most beloved professional wrestlers in the history of the business, and he has hordes of fans around the world. Needless to say, the news of his retirement got quite a few people in their feelings. Fans everywhere took to social media to not only share their love of Sting and his career, but also to thank him for everything he's done over the last few decades.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions to Sting's retirement below!