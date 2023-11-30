AEW Revolution Scheduled For Historic Wrestling Venue

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view event of 2024 will also be Sting's last. The Icon announced earlier this fall that he will be ending his in-ring career at AEW Revolution 2024, going off into the sunset on the same pay-per-view that his career resurgence began on back in 2021. While there is no word on who Sting's final opponent will be or what kind of match will take place, it is known that longtime protege Darby Allin will be by his side and historic rival Ric Flair is embarking on the journey with him.

AEW Revolution Set For Greensboro Coliseum

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to North Carolina.

As announced on AEW Dynamite by Tony Schiavone, AEW Revolution will go down on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum. While the show remains over three months away, it is known that it will be home to Sting's retirement match.

1988 Ric Flair vs. Sting

"I think it's incredibly, incredibly important for us to make sure Sting gets a great send-off. He absolutely deserves it," AEW President Tony Khan said in a recent interview. "He's a legend in wrestling with decades of experience. Sting is beloved, and I'm very excited about Sting's retirement tour."

Sting has been with AEW since December 2020. He shocked audiences when he popped up at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, coming to the aid of Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and Darby Allin. That moment laid the groundwork for Sting and Darby's partnership, which has gone strong for over three years now. Darby has tagged with Sting in every one of his 24 matches since coming out of retirement in March 2021. The two have faced top talent like FTR, MJF, Christian Cage, Chris Jericho, House of Black, Swerve Strickland, the Young Bucks, Andrade El Idolo, Ricky Starks, Naomichi Marufuji and more.

"All I can say for now is I want people to walk away and say, 'Wow, what an ending,'" Sting said of his ongoing farewell tour. "I'll be three weeks away from turning 65 at that point. I want to leave people with a memory that will mean something."

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024.