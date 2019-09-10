Watch: Stone Cold Steve Austin Nails AJ Styles With a Stunner on WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned on WWE television on Monday Night Raw this week, and wound up hitting one of WWE’s biggest current stars square in the face with a Stone Cold Stunner. The WWE Hall of Famer opened the show at Madison Square Garden by moderating a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for their WWE Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions on Sunday. After both men signed on the dotted line, The O.C. once again interrupted the pair.

AJ Styles continued to state the point he made last week, saying it was ridiculous that Strowman got a title shot for simply looking at Rollins’ world championship. He repeatedly insulted Austin and the crowd on his way down the ring, which led to Rollins and Strowman attacking the three heels. Styles managed to dodge a Curb Stomp attempt from Rollins, only to turn around and get nailed with a Stunner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Austin appeared on Raw at the end of the show to celebrate with Rollins, Strowman, The Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander to celebrate their 10-man tag team match victory. Alexander pulled off the win for his team by pinning Styles, potentially setting up a United States Championship match.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently hosting a weekly interview show on the USA Network titled Straight Up Steve Austin. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Austin explained how his recent episode with Becky Lynch was one of his favorites.

“[We had] immediate chemistry,” Austin said. “I had so much fun hanging out with Becky, and I’ve known her for quite some time, but I’ve never spent all day with her. I’ve just seen her in passing an hour here or 20 minutes there, and she’s busy traveling the world and she’s on top right now and she’s worked her tail off. And so you’ll hear a little bit about her story, but to me the chemistry with her was, it was pretty much infectious from the get-go and she shined very brightly on that show that show.

“That episode is one of my absolute favorites, not only just because of Becky Lynch the person, but also the fact that she comes from the same business that I came from and we share a common passion for something that we love so much,” he added.