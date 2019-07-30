Watch: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Promotes ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ By Reading Fortune Beers

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin will host a new show, Straight Up Steve Austin, starting on Aug. 12 on the USA Network. To help promote the show, the network released a video on Tuesday of “The Texas Rattlesnake” reading off “Fortune Beers” (as opposed to Fortune Cookies).

“Fortune cookies are great, but not nearly badass enough,” Austin explained.

OH HELL YEAH!!!RT @USA_Network: “The fortune you seek is in another beer.” Classic @steveaustinbsr wisdom. Pop open a cold one with Straight Up Steve Austin on USA Network August 12. #StraightUpSteve pic.twitter.com/dwhyw8iNdG — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 30, 2019

Some of the fortunes included, “You can’t have everything, where would you put it all?” “If you eat something and no one sees you eat it, it has no calories,” “A good friendship is often more important than a passionate romance” and “The fortune you seek is in another beer.”

Some of Austin’s guests for the upcoming show will include Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and and comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Rob Riggle.

“In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Austin made a rare WWE television appearance on the Raw Reunion special of Monday Night Raw last week, closing out the show with nearly 40 other former stars and plenty of beer.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Austin explained why he didn’t share the ring at any point with Kevin Owens, stating that comparing the two is unfair to Owens in his new babyface run.

“With Kevin Owens, don’t throw my name on there,” Austin said. “This guy can talk a lot of trash, he is great in the ring, and he’s using my finisher, but hell, no one is going to be the next Steve Austin.

“I remember when people were saying I was going to be the next Ric Flair when I was in WCW. No one’s ever going to be the next Ric Flair, and you’re not going to see the next Hulk Hogan or the next Bret Hart, either,” Austin said. “It just doesn’t happen that way. People like to say that because of the similarities, but what we should be saying is, ‘I want this guy to be the next big thing.’”