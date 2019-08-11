WWE SummerSlam: Becky Lynch Forces Natalya to Tap Out

Becky Lynch proved why they call her “The Man” on Sunday night at SummerSlam when she defeated Natalya in a Submission match to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch won by surviving Natalya’s Sharpshooter, rolling through and locking in the Disarmer to force a tap out.

Natalya initially earned a shot at Lynch by winning a four-way elimination match back in July. She initially saw the match as a friendly competition, but Lynch quickly turned things into a bitter rivalry when she said Natalya had let her native country of Canada down by not taking charge of the Women’s Division years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This led to the pair firing back at each other with scathing promos on social media.

“Now if they won’t give me the time to talk then I’ll make the time to talk, because in two weeks, the champ is coming to beat you, Nattie, in your home country,” Lynch said in her video promo. “Now, you were born into greatness, you have greatness running through your veins. You sleep beside greatness in your bed every night, you area actually surrounded by excellence, and you’ve done nothing with it. You’ve let your country down. They wanted you to be a great woman and you peaked at just being a good girl. It’s no wonder you tried to chase me out of the company when you did, it’s no wonder that you tried to attack me from behind time after time after time. You saw in me what you could never be, and it made you dangerous, Nattie. Well bring that version of you to SummerSlam, because that is that Nattie that I want across the ring from me.”

Natalya fired back by adding a submission stipulation to the match, saying her Sharpshooter would beat her Disarmer finisher.