The Rock Thanks the NFL for Making His Super Bowl Dream Come True

The Rock kicked off Sunday’s Super Bowl event with a WWE-esque promo from the 50-yard-line inside Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. After reflecting on how both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals made it to the championship game, he said, “It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bare witness to these incredible players, who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, pride and legacy upon this field because that is what champions do. Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl!” Since then, Johnson has reflected on the moment in a number of social media posts.

“My long-time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl,” Johnson wrote. “I failed at that. But last night my dream came true…in a different way ☺️ Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust. Thank U fans 🌍 for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY 🤯🤯🔥🔥 🎤#Grateful.”

“‘Spine tingling’ is right up there with ‘making backs crack and livers quiver’ 😂Again, thank you @NFL, players, coaches for the trust in me 🎤 and the FANS who went WILD 🔥🔥,” he continued. “Love you guys and love our connection and MANA 4L.”

“It was only ‘Electrifying’ because of the crowd’s INSANE reactions. 80,000+ and millions 🌍,” he wrote in a separate post. “That positive energy and mana was un*f’n*believable.”

Johnson took to Instagram hours before the game, which the Rams won, to reflect on the importance of the moment. His personal football career ended in the Canadian Football League, eventually leading to him becoming a pro wrestler.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers ✨Just taking a quiet, grateful moment to say what a privilege it will be for me to stand on the hallowed ground of the SUPER BOWL at SoFi Stadium TODAY,” he wrote. “My biggest dream was to play in the NFL and win a SUPER BOWL. I worked my ass off for years and just knew I was going to will that dream to come true. I failed and none of it happened. Just wasn’t my journey. Now, years later, life has come full circle ⭕️ as I will stand on the 50 yard line at the Super Bowl — and galvanize, bring together and electrify 80,000+ passionate football fans who love the game like I do. Funny how life works sometimes. My football dreams failed, but many years later – they kinda came true. In a much bigger and more influential way. Grateful. LFG!”