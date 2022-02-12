The Rock Teases WWE Style Promo at the Super Bowl

It’s almost time for the biggest NFL event of the year, Super Bowl LVI, which will feature the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. While much of the attention is understandably on the game itself (especially with such compelling stories around both quarterbacks), there are plenty of other things to get hyped about, including a huge halftime show and some sort of introduction by Dwayne The Rock Johnson. We’re not quite sure how The Rock is involved just yet, but his Instagram post teases a microphone is in the mix, and if you know The Rock, that’s all he needs to electrify a crowd.

Rock teased the upcoming event with a video of him on the 50-yard line in rehearsals, and in the caption says he couldn’t be more honored to do this. He writes “My NFL dreams never came true, so this will be a TRUE HONOR.” You can check out the full video in the post below.

“You know when my mic 🎤 is in my hand 🤚🏾 something electrifying is going down 😉⚡️ Rehearsals for the SUPER BOWL and I’m already pumped and covered in goosebumps – just can’t help it. Mana is REAL ☺️🌍🔥 Can’t wait for you to see what me, @NFL & @NBC have cookin’ up 🔥🎤

All for the game we love 🏈🖤 My NFL dreams never came true, so this will be a TRUE HONOR. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. #SuperBowl #SoFiStadium #RockAtThe50 #LetsGetDownToBusiness #7″

As with all Super Bowls, there will be plenty of splashy and hilarious advertisements to check out as the game progresses, and that will reportedly include WWE this year. WWE hasn’t purchased air time during the Super Bowl in quite a while, and these ads will likely be focused on WrestleMania.

As for The Rock, there are always rumors surrounding a return to WWE, even for a small run, and this year is no different. In fact, they’ve picked up more than ever thanks to Roman Reigns’ conquering SmackDown, and since the Tribal Chief has already faced and conquered John Cena, some are looking for an all-time feud with The Rock as his next challenge.

Who knows if that will ever happen thanks to Rock’s insanely busy filming schedule and his plethora of other outside projects (like his newly launched Tequila company), but WWE fans would surely love to see it, so fingers crossed.

