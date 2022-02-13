Watch: The Rock Opens Super Bowl 2022 With a WWE-Style Promo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday night with a WWE-style promo to hype up both teams. After talking about both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals’ journeys to the championship game, he concluded his passionate speech by saying, “It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bare witness to these incredible players, who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, pride and legacy upon this field because that is what champions do. Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl!”

Johnson, who had his own football career at the University of Miami and the Canadian Football League, talked about how much the opportunity meant to him on social media. He explained on Instagram earlier in the day, “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers ✨Just taking a quiet, grateful moment to say what a privilege it will be for me to stand on the hallowed ground of the SUPER BOWL at SoFi Stadium TODAY. My biggest dream was to play in the NFL and win a SUPER BOWL. I worked my ass off for years and just knew I was going to will that dream to come true. I failed and none of it happened. Just wasn’t my journey.

“Now, years later, life has come full circle ⭕️ as I will stand on the 50 yard line at the Super Bowl — and galvanize, bring together and electrify 80,000+ passionate football fans who love the game like I do. Funny how life works sometimes,” he continued. “My football dreams failed, but many years later – they kinda came true. In a much bigger and more influential way. Grateful. LFG!”

