WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Appears During Super Bowl LVI Pregame

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appeared during the pregame coverage of Super Bowl LVI on NBC on Sunday afternoon, promoting the upcoming America’s Got Talent: Extreme series set to premiere on Feb. 21. It was confirmed on Saturday that Bella would be one of the judges alongside Simon Cowell and Travis Pastrana.

Bella appeared alongside Terry Crews, who helped hype up the extreme stunts contestants will be performing on the competition series. Bella said, “Literally the sky is the limit in our extreme backyard.” Bella then picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl, supporting Crews’ pick.

Nikki recently made her in-ring return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, marking the first time she had competed since needing to retire due to injuries. She hyped up more potential matches to come after the Rumble match, which Ronda Rousey wound up winning.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m going in to win. I’ve had unfinished business with Charlotte [Flair], so why wouldn’t I want to go back there. And then I never had business with Becky [Lynch], and I would love it,” Bella said on The Bellas Podcast. “And then there’s the tag titles. Because I would like to be the first ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kind of give the middle finger to both champions to go, ‘I want the tag titles.’ How badass would that be? Would I not be the coolest person to go down in history?”

“In the world of wrestling, it’s different. In any professional sport, people always make comebacks,” she continued. “But what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want, as long as our bodies let us – and doctors. Because I officially got cleared. I think everyone remembers from Total Bellas, when we had the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, there was a lot of rules on me. So those are the same. When we were all in Phoenix… I went in and saw my surgeon, my doctor, Dr. Uribe… They scanned me. I did MRI, I did scans on my brain, my neck, x-rays, and everything you can think of, they did, to make sure… It just feels good to know. Miracles can happen.”