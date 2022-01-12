WWE’s Nikki Bella Wants Miracle Royal Rumble Comeback to Lead to Tag Team Title Reign

WWE got fans buzzing when they announced the first set of entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble for several reasons, including that two fan favorites are set to be a part of it. That would be Nikki and Brie Bella, and while returning superstars are always a big deal, Nikki coming back is an even bigger deal because of the injuries she previously sustained. Those are what kept her out of action and from being cleared, but now doctors have cleared her for in-ring action. On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, she teased that she hopes to win the Royal Rumble and use that victory to go after the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m going in to win. I’ve had unfinished business with Charlotte [Flair], so why wouldn’t I want to go back there. And then I never had business with Becky [Lynch], and I would love it,” Bella said. “And then there’s the tag titles. Because I would like to be the first ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kind of give the middle finger to both champions to go, ‘I want the tag titles.’ How badass would that be? Would I not be the coolest person to go down in history?”

As for her recovery, she couldn’t be more thrilled about making a comeback and says it goes to show that miracles can happen.

“In the world of wrestling, it’s different. In any professional sport, people always make comebacks. But what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want, as long as our bodies let us – and doctors. Because I officially got cleared. I think everyone remembers from Total Bellas, when we had the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, there was a lot of rules on me. So those are the same. When we were all in Phoenix… I went in and saw my surgeon, my doctor, Dr. Uribe… They scanned me. I did MRI, I did scans on my brain, my neck, x-rays, and everything you can think of, they did, to make sure… It just feels good to know. Miracles can happen.

