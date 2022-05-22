Super7's Andre the Giant (Wrestling Gear) Ultimates Figure up for Pre-Order

✖

It doesn't get much more iconic in the wrestling world than WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, and now he is getting the action figure treatment thanks to Super7. Andre the Giant is part of Super7's popular ULTIMATES line, and will stand at 8 inches tall in Andre's classic black singlet. As with any ULTIMATES figure, Andre the Giant will come with interchangeable hands (four sets), interchangeable heads (three in total), and a beer can that seriously appears to be the tiniest beer can in the world only because of Andre's enormous hands. You can pre-order Andre the Giant from Entertainment Earth right here, and he is expected to ship in the Spring of 2023.

Andre's swappable hands feature a pair of gripping hands, chopping hands, fist hands, and open hands. Meanwhile, his different heads include a neutral expression, one with intense eyes, and one with a grimacing expression, which is probably the perfect one to pair with that beer can. Andre the Giant's ULTIMATES! figure will retail for $55, and you can find the official description for the figure below.

(Photo: Super7)

"Other wrestlers might need flashy costumes or outlandish personas to attract attention, but when you're the Eighth Wonder of the World, your mere presence is enough! This 8" highly articulated Andre the Giant ULTIMATES! figure features the wrestling legend in his iconic black singlet, and includes interchangeable heads & hands and a beer can accessory. To say that this ULTIMATES! figure would be a giant addition to your collection is an unavoidable pun, but it's also a completely accurate statement. "

Accessories:

3x Interchangeable heads

Neutral head

Intense eyes head

Grimacing head

8x Interchangeable hands

2x Gripping hands

2x Chopping hands

2x Fist Hands

2x Open hands

1x Beer can

Will you be picking up Andre the Giant's ULTIMATES! Figure? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and toys and with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!