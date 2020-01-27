Tegan Nox Takes on Royal Rumble with Cool Iron Man, Captain Marvel Fusion Gear

The Women’s Royal Rumble match this year was a pretty surprising collection of current and rising WWE Superstars. With a few odd standouts, the majority of the match featured entrants hungry to make their mark from NXT. This included one rising star that has been picking up steam ever since she recovered from a harsh knee injury, Tegan Nox. Often incorporating Captain Marvel motifs into her ring gear, Nox went one step further in showing off her love for the Marvel universe with the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Nox’s ring gear indeed invoked Captain Marvel once more when making her entrance as the 28th participant in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, but it received a little bit of extra love with a cool fusion of bright red and gold Iron Man colors. Check it out below:

Ever since she had come back from her major knee injury, and some time before that, Nox has had a ton of support from fans. Seeing her compete in this year’s Rumble was a huge shot in the arm for this support, and Nox definitely made a statement from her short time in the ring. But unfortunately, it just wasn’t her time this time around as Nox was one of the many women caught in the chaos towards the end of the Rumble.

While her ring gear brought together the powers of two different Marvel heroes, it unfortunately wasn’t enough with this pay-per-view. But as her star continues to rise in NXT, a strong showing here means she still has quite the future ahead of her as she keeps climbing her way to the top!

WWE’s Royal Rumble 2020 is currently ongoing as of this writing, and you can check it out for yourself now on the WWE Network. The card for the evening breaks down as such: