The IInspiration Become Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions at Bound For Glory

One of the most anticipated debuts happening at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view was actually one that was already known, and that was the debut of The IInspiration. The IInspiration, aka Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, were revealed to be a part of the Impact Wrestling roster earlier this year, but they wouldn’t make their debuts until Bound For Glory, and what a debut it was. Not only did they start their post-WWE era with a massive spotlight but they also went and defeated a powerhouse tag team in Decay to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, so they are starting their Impact Wrestling careers with quite the bang. Now all eyes are on who the team challenges next, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store down the line.

The former IIconics were released earlier this year from WWE in a move that many still don’t understand, and after their 90 day non-competes were up, they still couldn’t quite get things started because of Visa issues. Thankfully they got those all sorted out, and when it came time to pick a new home, it came down to some advice and how the tag team division was treated (via Impact Press Pass).

“So I will say, Chelsea [Green] was so helpful because she is everywhere. We were able to bounce ideas off her and ask how everywhere was like,” Lee said. “She was a huge help for us because she’s just in everyone’s locker room, which is so great.”

“[The tag team division] was definitely one of the biggest factors. The Knockouts tag team division is just on another level. They take care of the women in Impact. They are showcased,” McKay said. “There is a tag team division with multiple tag teams, and that’s what Cassie and I, we pride ourselves on being a cohesive tag team. So that was a big factor, but it also had to feel right. That was a big thing for us. We wanted it to feel like the perfect fit, and Impact is the perfect fit for us.”

