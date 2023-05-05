The Jack Links Sasquatch Helps WWE's Braun Strowman Tap Into His Wild Side in New Video

Jack Link's famous Sasquatch has popped up all over the place, including The Masters, a Minnesota Timberwolves game, and more. Now he's taken on the world of WWE, and who better to team up with than WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men and the Sasquatch have teamed for a new video that has Strowman tapping into his wild side before the Sasquatch gets him to throw down some pushups. As for Sasquatch, he decides to do a little lifting of his own, and you can watch the full Jack Link's WWE team-up clip in the video below.

You never know when you're going to get a Sasquatch sighting, as earlier this year he showed up at a Timberwolves game against the Houston Rockets. He walked throughout the arena and went up and down escalators as he took pictures with fans and even showed up during the pre-game show, surprising the commentary team.

Some of the biggest and wildest moments of my career happened with my friend Sasquatch! #BeefKing 🤝 @JackLinks #FeedYourWildSide #ad pic.twitter.com/s9SA9sVslg — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) May 5, 2023

Sasquatch also made a memorable appearance at The Masters, as he accompanied Keegan Bradley on the greens. He didn't just walk alongside him though. Instead, he set up shop in Keegan's golf bag, as there was a Sasquatch head over the bag's 3 wood. It looked pretty impressive too, but it also had a mouth pouch, which allowed Bradley to grab some Jack Link's jerky from his bag whenever he got a bit hungry.

We'll have to wait and see where Sasquatch shows up next, but Strowman fans can watch him in action on Monday nights. Strowman and his Tag Team partner Ricochet were drafted to Raw during the WWE Draft. Other teams in the division include Judgement Day, Viking Raiders, New Day, American Alpha, Indus Sher, Imperium, Maximum Male Models, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

That should give them plenty of new opponents to engage with as well as some familiar faces, and that's also not considering the various free agents out there. Omos, Von Wagner, and more could end up on Raw, and they both could easily end up in a program with Strowman down the line.

Up next for WWE is Backlash, and you can find the official card for the event below.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE Backlash kicks off on Peacock Saturday, May 6th at 8 PM EST.

What did you think of Strowman and the Sasquatch? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!