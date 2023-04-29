WWE Draft: Every Superstar Drafted in Night 1 and 2

The long-awaited WWE Draft is set to kick off during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and there will be a lot to talk about if Triple H is to be taken at his world. Triple H's announcement of the WWE Draft also came with the statement that it will be a game-changer and that every WWE superstar is eligible. The event will be split into two nights, with night 1 taking place tonight and night 2 taking place on Monday Night Raw next week. The full list of eligible superstars for night 1 includes some big names and you can find every Superstar drafted tonight and which brand they have been drafted to on the next slide.

One of the biggest feuds in WWE is slated to be a major part of tonight's draft, as both The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes are eligible to be drafted during SmackDown. The Bloodline is specially listed as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, as The Usos aren't eligible to be drafted until night 2 on Raw. Could this mean The Bloodline will be split up and represented on both brands? Perhaps that is one of those game-changing elements Triple H spoke of.

The Women's Division will also be a major factor tonight, as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO Sky, and Dakota Kai), and more will be eligible to be drafted tonight. Lynch, Belair, and Damage CTRL are all currently on Raw, so even if one switches to SD it will be a big change.

Other big names on the list tonight include Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Imperium, The Miz, and The Street Profits. There will also be select NXT superstars getting call-ups tonight, giving both rosters several new talents to add to the mix. We'll have to wait and see which NXT superstars jump to the main roster, but in the meantime, you can find all of night 1's draft choices on the next slide.

