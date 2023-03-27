Fans in Awe of Cody Rhodes Lifting Braun Strowman at WWE Live Event

Cody Rhodes is less than one week away from the biggest match of his career. The second-generation wrestler challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 just one year after he returned to the company. Rhodes's initial WWE run saw him engage in a trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins, culminating in a five-star instant classic at WWE Hell in a Cell. That cage contest would represent the last match of 2022 for Rhodes, as a torn pectoral muscle kept him out of action for the next seven months. Despite the setback, Rhodes would return to WWE this past January at WWE Royal Rumble in what appeared to be the best shape of his career.

The American Nightmare showed off that strength this past weekend at a WWE live event. After teaming up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a victorious effort, Rhodes was photographed celebrating by parading the 350-pound Strowman around on his shoulders, not looking like he was even breaking a sweat.