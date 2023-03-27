Fans in Awe of Cody Rhodes Lifting Braun Strowman at WWE Live Event
Cody Rhodes is less than one week away from the biggest match of his career. The second-generation wrestler challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 just one year after he returned to the company. Rhodes's initial WWE run saw him engage in a trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins, culminating in a five-star instant classic at WWE Hell in a Cell. That cage contest would represent the last match of 2022 for Rhodes, as a torn pectoral muscle kept him out of action for the next seven months. Despite the setback, Rhodes would return to WWE this past January at WWE Royal Rumble in what appeared to be the best shape of his career.
The American Nightmare showed off that strength this past weekend at a WWE live event. After teaming up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a victorious effort, Rhodes was photographed celebrating by parading the 350-pound Strowman around on his shoulders, not looking like he was even breaking a sweat.
Carry
If there were any doubts about his in-ring abilities, Cody Rhodes has certainly proved he can carry Braun Strowman. https://t.co/Jrwse2grPW— Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) March 27, 2023
WWE Trios Champions...?
Cody Rhodes Announces himself and Strowman and Ricochet as the Salt Lake City trios Champions. pic.twitter.com/h0TJM4oUBG— Bhagwan Андрей Раяновский (@JGODKilla) March 26, 2023
?!
Cody Rhodes Lifts Braun Strowman?!! #WWE #CodyRhodes #Braunstrowman pic.twitter.com/38tUIZCwow— 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉᶦᵍⁿˢ ⁹⁰⁰⁺ ᴰᵃʸˢ (@Drable_) March 27, 2023
Maniac
Cody Rhodes is a maniac because I know his knees and pec are working overtime holding Strowman 😂 pic.twitter.com/LDzKw6Xnv7— PE3 (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 27, 2023
Best Picture
World Best Picture Captured in WWElive Event Braun Strowman & Cody Rhodes 👀👀🔥🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5ILvcLqlqx— WWE HeelYARD (@WWEHeelYARD) March 27, 2023
Like It's Nothing
My Guy Cody Rhodes Is Strong, Lifting Braun Strowman up like it’s nothing.💪🏽 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G0Vph7cNOM— 🔥 ❌ GOAT GOD 🔥 ❌ #MoneSZN #HayterSZN (-_•) (@GOATGOD_1000) March 27, 2023
Insane
Cody Rhodes is insane. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/G5j25erhyz— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) March 27, 2023