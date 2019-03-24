The Rock Picks the Three Greatest Wrestlers of All Time

Everyone who has watched or participated in wrestling has their own ranking of the sport’s top three in-ring gladiators. But not everyone is The Rock, and when he lists the greatest wrestlers of all time, we have to listen.

In an Instagram post, Rocky revisited his classic WrestleMania 18 match with Hulk Hogan. The fight was billed as a bout to settle the debate on who actually was the greatest wrestler of all time. The Rock won the match, in what proved to be a highly symbolic victory. But according to Rocky, his win over Hogan is still not enough to include himself in wrestling’s “Top 3”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Torch passed. Grateful. This past weekend @WWE celebrated the 17th anniversary of what was billed as “ICON vs ICON” to determine who would go down in @WWE history as THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.

It was yours truly, VS The Immortal Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania. What made this match so special was that there was no Heavyweight Championship on the line. Just two men. Just two careers.

And 85,000+ of the most insane ELECTRIC crowd I have ever had the privilege to perform in front of.

It was almost as if every single person that night in the Toronto SkyDome made up their mind that they would give every ounce of energy they had because they knew this match was only going to be seen once in a lifetime,” he wrote.

By pinning Hogan, WWE made The Rock look like the messiah of wrestling. But The Rock is too humble to believe a kayfabed title like that and just let us in on who he thinks is wrestling’s best.

“My friend and childhood hero, Hulk Hogan passed the torch to me on this historic night which decreed me becoming “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME”, but the truth is – to me – the GOAT are the three men who paved the way for me and so many others in pro wrestling @hulkhogan @ricflairnatureboy @steveaustinbsr

I just worked very hard, connected with the audience and caught a break. These GOATS were good enough to recognize I had something to offer and graciously passed the torch,” he wrote.

No one can argue with a list the contains Hogan, Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin. While names like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Andre The Giant, or Bret Hart would draw little to no criticism, the amount that Hogan, Flair, ansd Austin contributed to the sport is immeasurable.