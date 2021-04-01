The Rock WWE 25th Anniversary Exclusive Funko Pop Is Here

On March 11, 1996, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson competed for the first time in a pro wrestling match. Flat broke, he put on the only new gear that he could afford - white volleyball knee pads - and entered the ring against Brooklyn Brawler at a WWE event in Corpus Christi, Texas in front of 15,000 people. Ten world championships and a superstar movie career later, Funko is celebrating the legend with a 25th anniversary The Rock Pop figure - and it's a limited edition exclusive.

The new Funko Pop features The Rock wearing the Bring It shirt while clutching the WWE Championship belt he unveiled on Monday Night Raw in 2013. The belt features a streamlined look and a gold Brahma Bull design, and its inclusion is what makes this Pop truly fantastic. To top it all off, the packaging features a 25th anniversary sticker.

Pre-orders for The Rock with Championship Belt WWE 25th anniversary Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99 with a release date set for June. Again, this is an exclusive, so you'll only be able to get it at EE until they sell out and end up here on eBay.

Coincidentally, the Pop figure exclusive is also kicking off the 25th anniversary of Entertainment Earth. They began selling collectibles online right around the time that The Rock began kicking butt in the ring. That said, more anniversary items are expected to arrive between now and April 7th, and you can check them all out right here. This might include additional WWE exclusives, so keep tabs on their collection of WWE merch as well. In the meantime, let's take a trip down WWE memory lane with The Rock himself:

View this post on Instagram

