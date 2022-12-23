Update on The Rock's Status for WWE WrestleMania 39

Time is ticking on WWE's plans for the main events of WWE WrestleMania 39. While the bulk of next April's two-night card will fill out over the early months of 2023, the men's and women's world title matches need to be locked in by January 28th. That date, which is just over one month away, is when the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event goes down. As long-time wrestling fans know, the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches receive a world title shot of their choosing at that year's WrestleMania.

For the women's roster, WWE has some flexibility considering it has two world champions: Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. On the men's side, things are a little more complicated.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, meaning he holds the top prize for both the red and blue brand. Per the rules of the Royal Rumble match, the only way a superstar can face Reigns specifically, barring he doesn't lose either title before April, is by winning January's multi-man battle royal.

For years now, Reigns has been fantasy booked to clash with cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at a future Showcase of the Immortals. With WWE WrestleMania 39 taking place in Rock's adopted home of Hollywood next year, along with the fact that Reigns has been championing himself as the head of the Anoa'i family for his entire current run, the stars are aligning for a battle between the two titans. That said, Reigns vs. Rock remains unconfirmed.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, Reigns vs. Rock is neither "off the boards" nor "a lock" for WrestleMania. The uncertainty of the match means that there has to be "back-up plans put in place," although it's unclear if those plans have been conceptualized yet. Everything comes down to The Rock, as the report emphasizes that the Brahma Bull has to "make up his mind" likely "just before the Rumble."

If Rock decides against wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 39, fans have tied a returning Cody Rhodes to Reigns. Since making his WWE comeback at WWE WrestleMania 39, Rhodes has made his long-term intentions clear: he is going to win the WWE Championship. While that goal is specifically with the original WWE Championship, not necessarily the WWE Universal Title, Rhodes's target is Reigns for as long as the Tribal Chief holds both prizes.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on The Rock's WWE status.