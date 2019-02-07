The Undertaker Charging Insane Amount for Public Appearances

Good news! The Undertaker is finally available to come to your birthday party. But you’re going to need to take out a loan to lock down the Deadman.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker is making $25,000 an hour for autograph signings in the United States. The Observer also noted that Taker isn’t taking regular bookings until this summer, perhaps to let his suits set up a payment plan.

With Taker earning the equivalent of a new Honda Accord every hour, he’s officially the Brock Lesnar of autograph signings. But now that Taker is hitting the autograph circuit, that could be a real indication that he’s done wrestling for good.

Earlier this week, it came out that Taker removed all mention of WWE from his social media pages. While that’s not exactly a signal of divorce, it is an interesting bit of data.

At 53-years-old, no one is asking to see more matches from the Deadman. However, he did manage to compete a handful of times in 2018 with his most recent bot coming in November. There reasonable expectation that he finds something to do at WrestleMania 35, but it’s also possible that he quietly retired from competition.

With Taker being available for appearances and doing candid interviews, it seems like he has indeed hung them up. At the moment, there are no plans for him at WrestleMania 35, but that could change at any moment. if we had to guess, WWE would only use him in the case of an emergency, like a top star getting injured. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.