WWE Reportedly Decides on The Undertaker’s Next Appearance

With WrestleMania 35 just weeks away, it looks like The Undertaker won’t be involved. However, that doesn’t mean he’s retired just yet — The Deadman will have at least one more match in WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker is booked for WWE’s May 3 show in Saudi Arabia. What he’ll be doing is still unknown, but WWE will tell us who The Deadman is fighting sometime after WrestleMania.

Taker’s last match came in Saudi Arabia in November and it appears to be a great way to fun his pending retirement. Taker will be 54 this week, and WWE is likely done using him in high-profile shows. Even though the Saudi Arabian events lack the buzz of WrestleMania, WWE apparently makes its best money of the year when it travels to the Middle Eastern country.

There were rumors, of course, or Taker making WrestleMania’s card, but barring a surprise, or brief cameo, it looks like he’ll be on the sidelines come April 7. Despite retiring after a 2017 ‘Mania loss to Roman Reigns, Taker wrestled several times in 2018, making both WWE dates in Saudi Arabia. Whether or not this year’s show will be his final match is impossible to know, but The Deadman’s final match is quickly approaching.

In an interview with Pastor Ed Young, Taker revealed that his 2018 slate may have been a little too demanding.

“Hopefully, I’m a little smarter this year with what I do because those weren’t really fun. Right now my schedule — obviously, I’ve been around for a while so I’ve got a little sweat and blood equity built up so I get to pick and choose where I want to go and when I want to go, he said,” he said.

On top of the Saudi shows, Taker appeared at Super Show Down in Australia, on top of a few Raws around WrestleMania. And According to The Deadman, 2019 promises a much easier schedule.

“For some reason I kind of lost my mind and thought that I was a young twenty-year-old again and I’ll give you a typical… this one month so we Monday Night Raw. I fly from Austin Texas to Seattle Washington and it was on Monday. On Tuesday, I flew from Seattle to Austin. On Wednesday I got up and flew from Austin to LA and then LA to Melbourne. So I landed in Australia on Friday, I wrestled on Saturday, I flew home on Sunday. I figured it out that I was actually in air longer than I was in country getting there and back,” he said.