The Undertaker Traveling to Orlando Next Week: Making WWE NXT Appearance?

WWE is supersizing the October 10th edition of WWE NXT. The developmental broadcast is set to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, as All Elite Wrestling's flagship show migrates to Tuesday for one week only due to a scheduling conflict on its usual Wednesday time slot. Since AEW announced that Adam Copeland would be making his AEW in-ring debut on October 10th, WWE has announced main roster stars Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Paul Heyman, and even John Cena for the upcoming WWE NXT broadcast. Rhodes is scheduled to make a "big announcement" while Heyman and Cena will be in the corners of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, respectively, for their one-on-one match. Asuka takes on Roxanne Perez in singles action.

The Undertaker "Will Be in Orlando" For WWE NXT

(Photo: WWE)

Is The Deadman coming to the white and gold?

As reported by PWInsider, The Undertaker is scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida next week. Taker will be in the city for a number of days, including Tuesday, the day of WWE NXT's broadcast.

There's no word on whether Taker will appear on the show as he could be in town to either visit friends backstage or teach a class at the WWE Performance Center. As chronicled in his The Last Ride docuseries, Taker has taught character-based classes at the WWE PC in the past, helping heavyweight talent work on their gimmicks.

Taker has not appeared on WWE TV since January's Raw is XXX anniversary show. There, he confronted LA Knight in his "American Badass" persona, riding to the ring on a motorcycle. Considering he spoke as Mark Calaway during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech in his previous televised appearance, it's likely that his "Deadman" persona is permanently retired and any further Taker appearances will be as his more grounded biker gimmick.

Who Would Undertaker Get Involved With on NXT?

(Photo: WWE)

Taker's spooky nature would link him to few on the NXT roster, the top of that short list being Joe Gacy.

Gacy formerly led The Schism, a stable that tapped into the creepy before it quietly disbanded. Gacy was seen at NXT No Mercy feeling lost, with led to speculation that he could be either repackaged or sent to the main roster. A segment with Taker could be the launching off point for a new character for Gacy.

WWE NXT goes down on Tuesday, October 10th.