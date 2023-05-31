WWE's The Undertaker Found Himself Thinking "I Should Be Down There" During WrestleMania 39

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, and ever since has stepped away from in-ring action. He's still involved with WWE and the wrestling business of course, like with his touring 1 deadMAN SHOW, and he even appeared on Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary show Raw Is XXX in a memorable segment with Bray Wyatt. One event Undertaker was not involved with was WrestleMania 39, though he did attend the event to watch with his family. In a new interview with The Independent's Oliver Browning, Undertaker admitted that while most of the time he's perfectly fine with not being in the ring anymore, there was a point during WrestleMania 39 where he thought "I should be down there."

When Undertaker (Mark Calaway) isn't at a WWE event, he doesn't really think about it too much. That changes though when he's closer to the action. "I've got to the point now where if I'm home, I'm fine," Calaway said. "It's when I do show up at a WWE event I get that 'I should be getting ready' feeling'.

That was certainly the case at WrestleMania. "At WrestleMania 39, I was there and I had my family and friends up in a suite watching the show and I kind of found myself rocking in my chair like, 'oh, my gosh, I should be down there'. So in those instances, it's there. It's still in my heart and it's in my brain," Calaway said.

WrestleMania 39 didn't end up bringing back The Undertaker, but John Cana did make a welcome return to the ring to face Austin Theory. At WrestleMania 38, fans were treated to the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who wrestled his first match since 2003. Austin faced Kevin Owens in a match that would take things far outside of the ring and all throughout the crowd, and then Austin went one better and appeared again on Night number 2.

As for Calaway, you can never truly rule out a return to the ring for one more match, and there are a few people that Calaway would love to have a match with if he was healthy enough to make it happen. That includes the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. "I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns," Calaway said. "When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs, and he wasn't nearly the performer that he is now."

The other person Calaway mentioned is none other than the current WWE Heavyweight Champion himself Seth Rollins. "And then another guy that I would love to have worked with would be Seth Rollins. He's just an incredible in-ring talent. And now he's got this really flamboyant character, which would have been a really interesting contrast between the doom and gloom of The Undertaker and his over-the-top character," Calaway said.

What do you think of Undertaker returning for one more match? Let us know in the comments!