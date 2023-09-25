The Undertaker Praises AEW World Champion MJF

The Undertaker recently spoke highly of AEW World Champion MJF during a Q&A session at his 1 deadMAN Show event in Scotland. While audio from the show hasn't been made public, reports from the show stated "The Phenom" named Friedman as one person he'd like to wrestle given his solid in-ring skills and his commitment to living his gimmick. He also took a shot at AEW by saying Friedman should hurry up and get out of there, though Max ignored that in his response. He tweeted out on Sunday, "Not many higher honors than being praised by The Undertaker. Thanks, Deadman."

Friedman has consistently claimed for over a year that his current AEW contract is set to expire in January, kicking off "The Bidding War of 2024" between AEW and WWE. He is also quickly approaching the record for the longest AEW World Championship reign and will be the first to hold the title for a full calendar year if he can successfully defend it at Full Gear in November.

Not many higher honors than being praised by The Undertaker.



Thanks, Deadman. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 24, 2023

"We're not just an alternative. We are a gang of misfit toys of guys that should have been 'never was,' guys that never should be in the position that we're in today. Yeah, sometimes we don't get along. Newsflash, I'm sure you motherf—ers got people at work you want to headbutt in the mouth," Friedman said after the record-breaking All In pay-per-view in August. "The fact of the matter is, we are misfits, but guess what, we come together and put on the best f—ing professional wrestling shows this world has ever f—ing seen. I put my name on that. You want to know why I put my name on that? Because I'm ready to step the f— up. I'm ready to be the face of this company. I'm ready to be the face of the mayhem of the misfits as long as this motherf—er [Tony Khan] ponies up the money. That is neither here nor there. I am so proud of not only me, because duh, that was a sick main event, and I'm awesome and I won, but I am proud of every single ditzy weirdo f—ing nutjob motherf—er in that locker room because, like I said, we might not get along, we might not be picture perfect and squeaky clean, but we put on f—ing shows of a lifetime, and I couldn't be proud to be a leader of that."

