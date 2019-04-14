John Cena, WWE Superstars Congratulate Tiger Woods on His Masters Tournament Win

On Sunday Tiger Woods made history by winning his first major tournament in 11 years at the 2019 Masters at Augusta National. The win was particularly emotional for Woods, who had fallen off his perch as the world’s top pro golfer at the start of the decade when a series of injuries combined with the public scandal surrounding his extramarital affairs caused him to lose the mental and physical technique that had earned him 14 major championships. After sinking the final putt, Woods walked off the course and hugged his mother and young daughter while the crowd chanted “Tiger!”

Numerous WWE Superstars joined dozens of professional athletes in congratulating Woods on his triumphant comeback, starting with John Cena.

The power and emotion of sport is amazing. #TheMasters — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 14, 2019

“The power and emotion of sport is amazing,” Cena wrote.

Congrats To The Greatest Golfer That Ever Lived @TigerWoods On His 15th Major Title! The PGA Is Stylin’ And Profilin’ Now! Much Respect To THE MAN! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 14, 2019

“Congrats To The Greatest Golfer That Ever Lived [Tiger Woods] On His 15th Major Title! The PGA Is Stylin’ And Profilin’ Now! Much Respect To THE MAN! WOOOOO!” Ric Flair tweeted.

“Boom!” Curtis Axel wrote. “That just happened!!!! Congratulations [Tiger Woods]!”

“Say it with me…. @TigerWoods is a 5X 5X 5X 5X 5X Masters Champion! Congrats to Tiger!,” wrote five-time WCW Champion Booker T.

Tiger!! 🐅 Good to see him get the win! #TheMasters — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 14, 2019

“Tiger!! Good to see him get the win!” No Way Jose wrote.

“To have my kids there, it’s come full circle. . . . My mom was here, she was there in ’97 as well. I’m really at a loss for words,” Woods said after his win. “This would be up there. It was one of the hardest I’ve ever had to win just because of what has transpired the last couple of years, trying to come back and play.”

