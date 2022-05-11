Toxic Attraction Find a way to Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

✖

Tonight's action-packed NXT got things started with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match between Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) and Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez. It didn't take long for things to get out of control, and Choo made a statement early with a huge dive onto all three members of Toxic Attraction, since NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose also accompanied them. Perez got off to a hot start too, but Jayne came back with a vengeance, teaming up with Dolin for a devastating combo, and for a minute they were in control.

Choo got in on the fun as well, slamming into Dolin with her patented Elbow Drop, and then Perez tagged in. Perez then charged into Dolin and followed up with an uppercut, and then after a twist, she brought her down on her back and went for the pin but Dolin kicked out. Perez then hit a moonsault and paved the way for Choo to come in for the cover, but Jayne broke it up. Perez then threw Jayne out of the ring and Choo tagged in Perez. Perez was sent into the corner but reversed a punch and went up top. Rose was then in the ring and helped move Dolin out of the way, causing Perez to miss her attack, but Choo then jumped on top of Rose and sent her out of the ring.

Perez was dealing with Dolin when the referee was dealing with Rose and Choo, and he didn't see Jayne come in and attack Perez. That allowed Dolin to get the pin and the win, but Toxic Attraction wasn't done yet. They started attacking Perez but Choo came to the rescue only to get blindsided by Rose with the NXT Women's Championship.

Then Toxic Attraction turned their attention towards Choo, attacking her and posing with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Toxic Attraction are still your NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Choo and Perez will definitely want revenge for the dirty win, and we could be seeing another match between them in the near future.

