Trinity Becomes New Knockouts World Champion at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary

The Knockouts World Championship was on the line at Impact Wrestling’s anticipated Slammiversary pay-per-view, with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defending her Title from Trinity. Purrazzo put Trinity through every obstacle, but Trinity survived every storm and kept the Champ on her heels. Purrazzo would hit Trinity with a piledriver and a hard slam on the ring apron, but Trinity would get the final say, as she was able to lock the Champion in a submission in the center of the ring, and there was simply no escape for Purrazzo. Trinity is your new Knockouts World Champion.

Trinity would kick Purrazzo through the ropes to the floor below, and then she went over the ropes with a slick spin and collided with Purrazzo. Trinity would the Champ on her toes throughout, landing a Samoan Drop after lifting the Champ up on her shoulders. This is the virtuosa though, and she would show Trinity why she is one of Impact’s great Knockout Champions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point Purrazzo delivered a huge piledriver on Trinity after catching the challenger, but Trinity would kick out of the ensuing cover. Purrazzo would later look to seal the deal when she hit a Queen’s Gambit right on the ring apron. Trinity wouldn’t stay down though, and she was able to get Purrazzo into the ring and lock her in a submission, and even someone as good as Purrazzo couldn’t last long in the hold, tapping out and giving Trinity the win.

TRINITY IS KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION 💯‼️🗣️#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/OOkpATiy2K — s e t h (@futurafreesky) July 16, 2023

Trinity is now the new Knockouts World Champion, and after the match, Trinity was asked how she was feeling after such a major win and moment. Trinity couldn’t be more thrilled but admits it is still settling in. That said, she knows the real work begins from here on out.

“I’m glowing! I’m living the dream, living our dream right now. I pictured myself being the Knockouts Champ and…here I am. This is such a surreal feeling and I’m still trying to process it all right now. Deonna is literally the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced, and to be able to go the distance with her and beat her, is a huge accomplishment for me. Now the real real real work begins, because it’s going to be even harder to hold onto this,” Trinity said. You can find the full rundown for Slammiversary below.

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (C) def. Nick Aldis

Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (C) def. Deonna Purrazzo

X Division Championship: Lio Rush (C) def. Chris Sabin

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra’s Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly (C) def. The Coven

Impact World Tag Team Championship 4-Way: Subculture (C) def. ABC, Moose and Brian Myers, and Rich Swann and Sami Callihan

Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (C) def. Joe Hendry

Ultimate X Match: Kushida def. Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham. Kevin Knight, and Angels

Scott D’Amore and Eric Young def. Bully Ray and Deaner

Eddie Edwards def. Frankie Kazarian

Death Dolls and Jody Threat def Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal

What did you think of Slammiversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!