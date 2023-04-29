Trinity (Naomi) Addresses Leaving WWE and Debuting in Impact Wrestling

Trinity Fatu is now officially part of Impact Wrestling, and she will make her televised debut as Trinity next Thursday. Impact still promoted her signing and upcoming television appearance after the tapings on Friday, and they are building the buzz all week long. To this point, Trinity (formerly Naomi in WWE) hasn't talked about leaving WWE aside from a few social media posts, but she did address things a bit in a new interview with NBC Chicago. Trinity said that one day everything changed and she felt like her world was turned upside down, but she also said she feels it was a blessing in disguise.

"I've been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around," Trinity said (H/T Fightful). "It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be."

"I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it's allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I've got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I'm excited and ready to step into this new chapter," Trinity said.

Trinity also talked about her new home in Impact and how welcoming the company and the people have been. "Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming," Trinity said. "And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion."

Trinity addressed the fans in attendance with a promo in the ring, where she revealed she has her eyes on the Impact Knockouts Championship. That's when Impact Knockouts Champion Donna Purrazzo came out, and then Jordynne Grace came out to remind Trinity that she was first in line for a Title shot.

Grace will face Purrazzo at Under Siege for the Title, which is a rematch from Rebellion. Previous Knockouts Champion Mickie James had to relinquish the Knockouts Championship ahead of Rebellion, as she wasn't gong to be medically cleared for the match. Purrazzo would face Grace and win the Title once more, and now they will get their rematch at Under Siege. Whoever the winner is will then have Trinity right on their heels.

What do you hope to see for Trinity in Impact Wrestling? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wresting with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!