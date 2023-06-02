Trinity Earns Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title Shot

Trinity arrived in Impact Wrestling with a great deal of buzz, and right from the start, she had her sights set on the Impact Knockouts World Championship. That drew a response from Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and her challenger at the time Jordynne Grace, and since then Purrazzo has continued to defend and hold her Championship. That all led to tonight's episode of Impact, where Trinity defeated Savannah Evans and then challenged Purrazzo for the Title at Slammiversary. Purrazzo's answer was clear and to the point, telling Trinity "Let's dance". You can watch the video of the segment below.

Impact Slammiversary will take place on July 15th at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario Canada. It's one of the biggest events of the year for Impact, and in the past has led to big returns, shocking twists, and a number of Title changes. This year's Slammiversary is shaping up to be no different, and we could end up seeing Trinity's first Title reign begin before the night is over.

.@TheTrinity_Fatu wasted no time calling out Knockouts World Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo! @GiseleShaw08 had plans of her own and a LOADED purse! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wVt9rtqTSj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2023

There's still some time before the match though, and the two stars will have some common foes to take care of in the meantime. After Purrazzo accepted Trinity's challenge, both stars were blindsided and attacked by Evans, Giselle Shaw, and Jai Vidal. Trinity was able to turn the tides for a minute, but eventually, the numbers game won out. That led to the reveal of a Purrazzo and Trinity team-up for next weeks Against All Odds pay-per-view.

Purrazzo is no stranger to defending the Knockouts World Championship, as she had a lengthy reign before finally being defeated by Mickie James. James would go on to defend her Title for a while, but unfortunately, an injury took her out of action and she had to vacate the Title. It was Purrazzo and Grace who would compete for the Title, and Purrazzo walked away the victor. They would have a rematch at Under Siege, which Purrazzo won, and Grace has announced since then that she is a free agent and is taking some time off from the ring.

Regarding Against All Odds, the pay-per-view has a number of Championship matches on the card. There's also a number One Contender match for the Impact World Championship and a Dog Collar Match between Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich, and you can find the full card for Against All Odds card below.

Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs Alex Shelley.

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (C) vs The Good Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hatch) with Brian Myers

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs Chris Sabin

Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Henry (C) vs Dirty Dango

8-4-1 Impact World Title Number One Contender Eight Man Tag Match (Winning Team Competes in Four-Way Match): Bully Ray vs Jonathan Gresham vs Heath vs Nick Aldis vs Moose vs Mike Bailey vs Rich Swann vs PCO

Dog Collar Match: Killer Kelly vs Masha Slamovich

Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo vs Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans

Frankie Kazarian vs Eddie Edwards

Against All Odds takes place at the Expo Theater in Columbus, OH on June 9th, and will be available to stream on FITE TV and Impact Plus.

Are you excited for the Knockouts World Title match at Slammiversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!