Triple H Comments On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE

The rumor mill continues to buzz about a CM Punk return to the wrestling industry and WWE’s Triple H recently sounded open to the idea.

During an interview on the Ariel Helwani show, Triple H used Vince McMahon’s own words to talk about a possible return by Punk to WWE down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Triple H said that McMahon often uses the phrase “open for business” and that could also apply when it comes to a possible return by Punk, who last worked for WWE in 2014.

“That’s a ‘could be’. Vince will say it all the time: ‘We’re open for business’. The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE,” Triple H said.

Punk has been pretty vocal of late that he would be willing to listen to offers when it comes to a return to the wrestling industry, though he has said he doesn’t think he would be wrestling. Punk recently auditioned for a role on the WWE Backstage FS1 show, which is being produced by FOX. As of now, Punk hasn’t heard back from FOX about whether or not they want to bring him in.

Undoubtedly a return by Punk to WWE is one of the ultimate “what if” moments left in the wrestling industry. The man has been gone from WWE for over five years now and fans still chant his name at shows. Many of today’s most ardent fans point to his “pipe bomb” promo in 2011 as the moment when they jumped back into wrestling.

Do you think CM Punk will ever return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below or drop me a line on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.