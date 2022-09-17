Triple H Makes Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul For Undisputed WWE Universal Title Official for Crown Jewel

Today was the big press conference featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, and it more than delivered. Michael Cole introduced The Bloodline first, including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman, and then he rolled out a special introduction for Roman Reigns. Then Cole introduced Logan Paul, and then Triple H was also in attendance. After some Triple H chants, he said it was a big fight weekend and talked about Canelo and GGG. He thanked everyone for coming out and then said WWE is all about spectacle and being larger than life. After a bit more talk Triple H revealed that Roman Reigns would indeed be facing Logan Paul, and it would be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He brought up last year's WrestleMania in Dallas and Clash at the Castle in Cardiff. He then said for WWE it's events like this year's WrestleMania in LA. Chants for Logan Paul broke out and Triple H smiled, saying when it comes to spectacles we need to talk about Crown Jewel and the event that will take place in Saudi Arabia, saying that Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Triple H said "It will be a match like no other. It will be a spectacle like no other. Logan Paul is a cultural phenomenon. He has more than 100 million social media followers. According to him and his crew, he has the biggest podcast in the world. When it comes to the WWE, his dedication, his passion for this, I can tell you this. Everything that he has done in the small time with us, he has my respect, and I don't give that easily." Triple H brought up Floyd Mayweather, and then he said there is no greater challenge than what is in front of him now. This is totally different, and this is about Roman Reigns.

"This is about God tier in our business at a whole different level. I can say this with all certainty," Triple H said. "There is no one in our industry that is even close to touching where Roman Reigns is right now. He's been Champion for more than two years, unheard of in this era. He's a multigenerational talent. He's one in a million, so I can say this. At Crown Jewel, I cannot wait for this event."

Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday, November 5th, and will stream live on Peacock.

